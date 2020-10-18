Jerry Jones Reportedly Has A Plan For QB Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reportedly has a plan in place for the decision on his quarterback, Dak Prescott.

Prescott suffered a season-ending injury last weekend. The former Mississippi State star suffered a fractured ankle that will sideline him for four to six months. Prescott is playing the 2020 season under the franchise tag and is set to hit free agency in 2021.

However, Jones is reportedly planning on hitting Prescott with the franchise tag once again in 2021. CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora had the details.

Jerry Jones is prepared to tag quarterback Dak Prescott again in 2021, according to numerous sources with knowledge of the situation, setting up another offseason of negotiations between the beloved player and the front office.

The franchise tag will be close to $40 million for Prescott in 2021. However, it remains possible that the Cowboys and Prescott will work out a longterm deal.

While that hasn’t happened yet, Jones is reportedly a strong believer in his quarterback.

“Jones has a deep affinity for Prescott, which was unwavering despite a negotiating process that was far from smooth, and views him as an essential player in his quest to win another Lombardi Trophy,” CBS Sports added.

In the meantime, the Cowboys will be led by backup Andy Dalton.

Dallas is scheduled to take on Arizona in a Monday night clash. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.