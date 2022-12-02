Jerry Jones Responds To Controversial LeBron James Comment

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is seen on the field prior to a game between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Lakers star LeBron James made headlines this week with his comments about Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

James asked reporters why they didn't seek his thoughts on a 1957 photo of Jones that shows him near a group of white students blocking the path to North Little Rock High School for six Black students.

"I got one question for you guys before you guys leave. I was thinking when I was on my way over here, I was wondering why I haven't gotten a question from you guys about the Jerry Jones photo," James said. "But when the Kyrie [Irving] thing was going on, you guys were quick to ask us questions about that."

During this Friday's appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jones was asked about James' remarks.

Jones used his time on air to rave about James' achievements - on and off the court.

“Well, first of all, you have to hear me say how much I think of LeBron,” Jones said. “I don’t know of anybody I respect any more. I don’t know of anybody that has taken every opportunity he’s had and maximized it. He not only is an absolute great ambassador for sport. He has taken sports, he’s taken his venues and used those platforms. I want to be sure that you know where I’m coming from. It made buttons pop off my vest, so to speak, when he would talk about how much of a Cowboy fan he was. He would have made a great tight end. And that doesn’t change. There’s nothing about any of that that changes. And I did hear what he had to say.”

Jones wisely took the high road.

James didn't completely rip Jones to shreds during his press conference earlier this week. It seemed like he was more frustrated about a double standard taking place in sports.