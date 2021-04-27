Jerry Jones Responds To ‘Infatuation’ Report About Kyle Pitts

Earlier this month, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was “infatuated” with former Florida tight end Kyle Pitts.

“We’re hearing this thing about Jerry Jones, the owner of the Cowboys and the GM, being infatuated with Kyle Pitts,” Mortensen said. “So I figure he’s gonna have to trade up to get Kyle Pitts. He spent $40 million a year on Dak Prescott so why not go get Kyle Pitts, or if he actually falls to 10 you couldn’t rule him out.”

Well, as the draft draws near, Jones spoke with reporters about the Cowboys’ plans with the No. 10 pick. The Cowboys owner made it very clear the team won’t be giving up “inordinate value” just to trade up and draft Pitts.

He called the report that about his feelings for Pitts “not legitimate,” according to Michael Gehlken.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said it is “not legitimate” to say he is infatuated with TE Kyle Pitts. Considers that description a “distortion” of his thinking. “We’re not going to spend inordinate value” to trade up for Pitts. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) April 27, 2021

Pitts is arguably the top receiving option in this draft.

Standing 6-foot-6 and weighing in at 246 pounds, Pitts has the necessary size to play tight end in the NFL. He’s more of a receiving tight end a la Darren Waller.

He has the speed to outrun most linebackers in the league. He posted a blistering 4.44 second 40-yard dash time at his pro day.

We’ll find out who Dallas takes in just two days. The draft kicks off on April 29 and the Cowboys hold the No. 10 pick.