Jerry Jones Responds To Sean Payton Speculation: Fans React

ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 19: Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, walks on the field before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on November 19, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Sean Payton has been linked to the Dallas Cowboys ever since he stepped down from his role as the head coach of the New Orleans Saints, and understandably so. He was with the franchise from 2003-2005.

On Friday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones commented all the speculation involving his team and Payton.

Jones tried his best to but these rumors to rest.

“Sean Payton shouldn’t be out there,” Jones said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “For him, the Cowboys, that’s just sheer out of the air. It’s well known we’re good friends and we think a lot of him as a head coach. But in this case, asking the way you’re asking, he shouldn’t be a conversation piece.

"Mike has got an opportunity here to win a Super Bowl. And he's got an opportunity to win other Super Bowls. That's really the measurement of it. Not just for me, but it's an eternity between right now and this time next year in our game, and Im not trying to be dramatic. That's what I should dwell on."

Some fans believe this is the strongest we've ever seen Jones support Mike McCarthy.

Others think Jones is making it known that it's Super Bowl or bust for McCarthy this upcoming season.

Either way, it'll be fun to revisit these comments next year.

McCarthy had a 12-5 record in his second season with the Cowboys. However, they were bounced out of the playoffs on Wild Card Weekend.

We'll see if the Cowboys can have more postseason success in McCarthy's third year.