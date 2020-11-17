Jerry Jones Responds To The Media’s Criticism Of The Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys continue to disappoint, and the organization is paying the price because of it. The media is blasting Jerry Jones’ team this season.

The media can sometimes go a bit overboard when it comes to sports criticisms. But most of the criticism being thrown the way of the Cowboys is probably warranted.

Dallas was supposed to be a Super Bowl contender this season. But it was clear from the start – even before Dak Prescott’s season-ending injury – the Cowboys weren’t going to contend for any championship with their current roster.

Jerry Jones has had to maneuver plenty of criticism being thrown his way this year. But the Cowboys’ owner admitted this week most of the criticism is actually accurate.

“Well, first of all, that’s about as fair as you want to get right there. I really think you’ve nailed it,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan, via 247Sports. “I think your criticisms — we really tried to bolster up the center of our defensive front, we didn’t get it done with our because of a combination of things; injury, production of (Dontari) Poe, things like that. We didn’t get it done from the standpoint of those guys coming in and joining younger guys, and making the transition that we wanted to make. And I think y’all have nailed that. You’ve said this the defense looks like the guys are thinking, having to think too much and having to do things that might not be as natural as you would like to have.”

Well at least Jerry Jones is realistic about his team this season.

The Cowboys still aren’t too far off from being a Super Bowl contender.

But those aspirations will have to wait until 2021, when the roster is healthy and hopefully improved on the defensive side of the ball.