Jerry Jones Reveals Cowboys’ Plans For Week 18

The Dallas Cowboys have the NFC East already locked up heading into Week 18, but that doesn’t mean they’ll approach their regular season finale as if it’s a meaningless game.

During this Tuesday’s appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had an update on the team’s plans for this weekend’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jones revealed that Dallas will play its starters at Philadelphia on Saturday night.

“We plan to play,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “We plan to play to win.”

This pretty much lines up with what Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones said on Monday.

“Not at this point,” Jones said when asked if the Cowboys plan to sit starters this Saturday, per The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “I feel like we’ll be full-bore ready to go. … We need the momentum and work on our execution.”

Considering the Cowboys fell short to the Cardinals this past weekend, the last thing they want to do is enter the playoffs on a losing streak. They need to build some confidence before they enter a do-or-die situation.

Only time will tell if the Cowboys truly “play to win” against the Eagles on Saturday night.

Kickoff for the Cowboys-Eagles game is at 8:15 p.m. ET.