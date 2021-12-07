Jerry Jones Reveals His ‘Dream’ Scenario On Defense

The Dallas Cowboys offense quickly proved this season that it’s one of the best units in the NFL. However, the organization’s defense still leaves something to be desired.

Of course, the Cowboys have the league leader in interceptions in Trevon Diggs and a bright young rookie in linebacker Micah Parsons. However, many key Dallas defensive players haven’t been entirely healthy for much of the 2021 campaign, resulting in an underwhelming group performance.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones explained that his dream scenario for the defense is really quite simple. He wants Dallas to be able to put Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory out on the field at the same time to create a fearsome defensive front.

“When all 3 of them are out there at the same time and all 3 of them are in a pressure situation on defense, that’s going to be one that I want a picture of and I want to freeze it for a long time,” Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan, per The Athletic’s Jon Machota.

Unfortunately for Jones and the Cowboys, that scenario hasn’t come to fruition so far this season. The three talented pass-rushers haven’t played a game together, because of injuries to Lawrence and Gregory in 2021.

Parson has carried much of the load for the Dallas defensive front in his rookie year, racking up 10 sacks in his first 12 games as a pro. Gregory added five of his own when he was healthy earlier in the season, while Lawrence just returned from a Week 1 injury this past Thursday against the New Orleans Saints.

The Cowboys now have two of the three pass-rushers healthy and are hoping that Gregory will make his return on Sunday against the Washington Football Team.

If that proves to be the cases, Jones’ dream for the defense will finally come true.