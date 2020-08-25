Jerry Jones Reveals His Plan For The National Anthem

The Spun

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has made his thoughts on the national anthem extremely clear, but how will the NFC East franchise handle it this year?

Jones has previously said that the Cowboys will handle the national anthem with “grace.” Now, Jones is talking about a “compromise” between himself and the players.

Previously, Jones and the Cowboys kneeled before the national anthem and then stood while the song played. Could that happen again this year?

That seems to be the ideal plan according to Jones, who appeared on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Tuesday morning.

It might not be up to Jones this time around, though.

One Dallas Cowboys player has already said he will be kneeling for the national anthem. Defensive lineman Dontari Poe confirmed on Monday that he’ll be kneeling.

“We had a team meeting where (Jerry) kind of expressed a couple of feelings and he always told us that he has an open for us to talk to him at any time,” Poe said on Monday. “So I look forward to taking advantage of that and just being able to understand how he’s feeling about it.”

The Cowboys are scheduled to open the 2020 NFL regular season on a major stage, taking on the Rams on Sunday Night Football.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. E.T. on NBC on Sunday, Sept. 13.


