Jerry Jones Reveals If He Thinks Dak Prescott Will Play Sunday

Dak Prescott hasn't played for the Dallas Cowboys since Week 1. That being said, it's possible he'll return to the field this weekend against the Detroit Lions.

While on 105.3 The Fan this Tuesday morning, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked if Prescott will play this Sunday.

Jones revealed that Prescott is eyeing a Week 7 return.

"He’s determined to,” Jones said, via Jori Epstein. “From what I can know and see, I think he can get there. We feel like physically he’s at a position where the risk/reward justifies him being out there."

Prescott already told reporters, "I plan on going into this week and trying to get my full week of practice."

Cooper Rush led the Cowboys to four straight wins during Prescott's absence, but the team crashed back down to reality this past weekend against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The return of Prescott should only strengthen the Cowboys' chances of making a playoff run this season.