Jerry Jones Reveals If He Was Surprised By The Broncos

Over the weekend, the NFL saw plenty of upsets and none was more surprising than the beatdown the Denver Broncos handed the Dallas Cowboys.

Denver scored the game’s first 30 points before Dallas added a couple of touchdowns in garbage time. Following the 30-16 defeat, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones gave his thoughts on the game.

Jones said nothing the Broncos did surprised him, but he and the Cowboys didn’t “anticipate” Denver having much success.

“We anticipated it,” Jones said via Cowboys reporter Jon Machota. “I went over it carefully with Mike (McCarthy) before the game. What they came out doing we anticipated completely. We just didn’t anticipate them having that kind of success, and they stayed in it.”

Jerry Jones: Denver didn’t do anything we weren’t expecting. “We anticipated it. I went over it carefully with Mike (McCarthy) before the game. What they came out doing we anticipated completely. We just didn’t anticipate them having that kind of success, and they stayed in it.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 9, 2021

Well, the Broncos had no trouble finding success on Sunday afternoon. Veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater spread the ball around all afternoon with wide receiver Tim Patrick leading the way with 85 yards and a touchdown.

Running back Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams feasted on the Cowboys defense as well. The two combined for 191 yards and a touchdown on the ground, with the rookie racking up a career-high 111 yards.

Denver’s defense also stepped up in a major way, limiting the potent Cowboys offense to fewer than 300 yards.

We’ll have to wait and see if the Cowboys can bounce back this weekend against the Atlanta Falcons.