Jerry Jones Reveals Injury Tyron Smith Is Dealing With

The Dallas Cowboys had to play the entire second half of Sunday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings without All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith. He was ruled out due to an ankle injury.

On Tuesday morning, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had an update on Smith during his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan.

Jones revealed that Smith is dealing with a bone spur in his ankle. Smith hasn’t been ruled out for Week 9 yet, but his status is very much up in the air right now.

“We’ll have to see how Tyron practices,” Jones said, via Michael Gehlken. “They say it’s a spur. …We should and will practice with alternatives to him being out there.”

Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan, Tyron Smith is dealing with a bone spur in his ankle. Status this week will be determined by how much he practices. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) November 2, 2021

When Smith went down on Sunday night, Ty Nsekhe took his place at left tackle. That doesn’t mean he’ll start in his place this weekend, though.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said on Monday that his staff discussed the possibility of letting La’el collins get some work in at left tackle this week.

Collins, who was suspended for five games earlier this season, has only played four snaps since Week 1. Perhaps this injury to Smith will open the door for him to reassert himself in McCarthy’s offense.

The Cowboys will take on the Denver Broncos this Sunday at AT&T Stadium.