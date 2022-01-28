Jerry Jones Reveals Team He’s Rooting For In The Super Bowl

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has made it very clear that he desperately wants to see his team back in the Super Bowl. Unfortunately, he’ll have to wait at least one more year to witness that.

The NFC will either be represented by the Los Angeles Rams or San Francisco 49ers this season.

During an appearance on ‘K&C Masterpiece’ on 105.3 The Fan, Jones revealed which team he’s rooting for this weekend.

Not only does Jones want the Rams to win the NFC, he wants to see them hoist the Lombardi Trophy. That’s because SoFi Stadium was built right near his childhood home.

“There is such a romance to me for the Los Angeles Rams to be sitting here playing the NFC Championship Game in that new stadium, and then to turn around and potentially play in the Super Bowl there,” said Jones on 105.3 The Fan, via Audacy. “They’re about one mile from the little house my parents lived in when I was born – I was born right there. I have a lot of relatives out there.

“There is so much of me that would like to see that fairytale here. This is the first real big year for them to be operating in that stadium. We have our media headquarters out there. That just looks like the Hollywood sign that used to be on that mountain. That was the city of entertainment for the world. Now, we see that beautiful stadium, and I’m excited about that. So I’m rooting for them.”

The Rams are coming into this weekend with a lot of confidence. Last Sunday, they knocked off the Buccaneers on the road.

If the Rams win on Sunday, they’ll face either the Bengals or Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Kickoff for the NFC Championship Game is at 6:30 p.m. ET.