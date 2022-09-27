Jerry Jones Reveals The 1 Big Obstacle For Dak Prescott

SANTA CLARA, CA - AUGUST 10: Quarterback Dak Prescott #4 and team owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys hug each other during pregame warm ups prior to the start of an NFL preseason football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on August 10, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Dak Prescott took an important step in his recovery Monday, getting the stitches removed from his surgically-repaired thumb.

Prescott has missed the Cowboys' last two games, but is moving closer to a return. Owner Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday that there is one major hurdle Prescott must clear before he can play again.

"I think his progress is nothing short of amazing," Jones said, via Fox News. "It’s a question of whether or not he’ll be able to grip and throw the ball, and we don’t know that."

So, if all goes well, when might Prescott actually be back with the Cowboys? He told ESPN's Lisa Salters that he wouldn't rule out Week 4 against Washington, which is this Sunday.

Prescott also told NFL Network's Jane Slater that he has his eyes on a Week 5 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, so we'll just have to wait it out and see how his thumb is feeling.

Cooper Rush is 2-0 as a starter in Prescott's place after last night's win over the New York Giants.