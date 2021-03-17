Jerry Jones Reveals The Advice He Got From Roger Staubach

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was all smiles at his recent press conference to announce the contract extension for star quarterback Dak Prescott. The reason might be because he followed the advice of another Cowboys legend he respects.

At the Dak Prescott press conference, Jones revealed that he spoke to Cowboys legend Roger Staubach for some advice. He said Staubach told him to get a quarterback that players will follow.

“Get somebody at quarterback that the players will follow,” Jones said. “That’s the biggest thing of all.”

Leadership is one quality that Dak Prescott possesses in abundance. While he may not be a top-three quarterback in terms of ability, there’s no question that his teammates would run through a wall for him.

Dak has never gotten into trouble or even said the wrong thing off the field.

Did you know that Roger Staubach played a role in Dak’s deal? Find out what advice the #DallasCowboys legend had for Jerry Jones. — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) March 12, 2021

In five seasons with the Cowboys, Dak Prescott has a 42-27 record. He has completed 66-percent of his passes for 17,634 yards and 106 touchdowns with 40 interceptions.

Dak is a two-time Pro Bowler and has taken the Cowboys to the playoffs twice. He’s never had a losing season when he’s played all 16 games either.

As a result, Jerry Jones was more than happy to give Dak a four-year, $160 million contract with $128 million guaranteed.

Now the onus is on Dak to prove Jones, Staubach and everyone in Cowboy Nation that they made the right choice.