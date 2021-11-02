Jerry Jones Reveals His Strategy At The Trade Deadline

The Dallas Cowboys are one of the clear championship contenders through about half of the 2021 season. At 6-1, the NFC East leaders boast an explosive offense and a capable defense that’s put them among the top teams in the conference through eight weeks.

Dallas has a chance to improve their roster for the last time ahead of the league’s trade deadline on Tuesday. However, Jerry Jones indicated that he plans to stand pat this afternoon.

The Cowboys owner shared on Tuesday morning that he isn’t looking to do anything ahead of the deadline on Tuesday. He explained that he’d rather be the team that others are calling, instead of the one that’s dialing and trying to make deals happen.

“I don’t look for us to be doing anything today,” Jones said in his weekly radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Jones is clearly confident and his team’s performance this past weekend certainly must’ve made him feel better about the situation. The Cowboys beat out the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football with backup quarterback Cooper Rush in for the injured Dak Prescott.

The win improved Dallas to 6-1 and showed exactly how complete the team’s roster is. On offense, the Cowboys have a premier quarterback (when he’s healthy), a stout offensive line and a collection of skill players that round out one of the best units in the entire league. On defense, Dallas has outperformed preseason expectations thanks to a solid front-seven and cornerback Trevon Diggs averaging an interception per game.

Therefore, the Cowboys will follow an old axiom on Tuesday afternoon: if it’s not broken, don’t fix it. Jones will stick by his team’s current roster and see if this group can compete for a Super Bowl come February.