Jerry Jones Reveals What He Told Dak Prescott Right After Injury

The Dallas Cowboys have looked great to start the 2021 season and quarterback Dak Prescott is a huge reason why. He’s shown no signs of being affected by the injury that ended his 2020 season, and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones couldn’t be happier.

In a recent interview, Jones revealed what he told Dak when he suffered that fateful injury last year. He said he assured Dak that he would do right by him and assured him that he would be staying in Dallas.

“Of course, immediately just bled for him when you saw his expressions and then of course immediately I went down to the dressing room and saw him there,” Jones said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I knew for whatever I didn’t have any idea, frankly the true nature of the injury. But I knew to the extent that anything was going through his head about the future I wanted to really reassure him that our future is together in the locker room.”

Jones was true to his word, giving Dak a four-year, $160 million contract in the offseason. And the dividends of that huge investment already seem to be paying off.

Through four games, Dak Prescott has 1,066 passing yards and 10 touchdowns with two interceptions. He has the Cowboys riding a three-game winning streak with the lead in the NFC East.

It’s increasingly looking like 2021 will be a historic year for Prescott and the Cowboys.

Jerry Jones did right by Dak in giving him that deal. Now he’s getting to reap the benefits.

