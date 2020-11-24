Jerry Jones Reveals What His Grandson Said About CeeDee Lamb

Wide receiver wasn’t a need for the Dallas Cowboys going into the 2020 NFL Draft, but Jerry Jones wasn’t going to pass up the opportunity to select CeeDee Lamb.

Almost every draft analyst had Lamb ranked as a top-15 prospect. The Oklahoma product still heard his name called in the first round, but he had to wait until the 17th overall pick.

Lamb has lived up to the hype in Dallas, hauling in 48 passes for 629 yards and four touchdowns so far this season. This past Sunday, the rookie wideout had an absurd touchdown catch against the Minnesota Vikings.

There are still plenty of concerns regarding the Cowboys’ defense, but the offense has finally found its identity in large part because of Lamb’s emergence.

During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jones shared the inspiration behind drafting Lamb. Apparently his grandson told him “papa, production” when he saw Lamb on the draft board.

Jones mentioned that Lamb was the most explosive prospect he’s seen since Deion Sanders.

#Cowboys owner Jerry Jones tells @1053thefan that when WR CeeDee Lamb was on the board at 17 his grandson told him “papa, production” Jones says he’s “explosive” hasn’t seen anyone since Deion Sanders that has his sort of step by step explosion. — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) November 24, 2020

With six games remaining on the schedule this season, Lamb has already established a new franchise record for the most catches by a rookie wideout.

Lamb will have the chance to showcase his skillset on national TV this Thursday against the Washington Football Team. The winner of that game will be in great position to win the NFC East.

[Jane Slater]