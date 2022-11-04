Jerry Jones Reveals When Ezekiel Elliott Will Return

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 20: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys prepares to take on the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys chose to sit Ezekiel Elliott last Sunday against the Chicago Bears in an effort to let his MCL sprain heal.

With the Cowboys on their bye week, Jerry Jones provided an update on Elliott's status while on 105.3 The Fan.

Jones believes Elliott will return to the Cowboys' starting lineup next Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

"I expect Zeke back against Green Bay," Jones said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.

Elliott has been a steady contributor this season, rushing for 443 yards and four touchdowns on 109 carries. He also has six receptions for 32 yards.

Tony Pollard did a marvelous job of carrying Dallas' backfield during Elliott's absence last week. The fourth-year player out of Memphis had 131 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Of course, the Cowboys are at their best when they have both Elliott and Pollard at their disposal. That should be the case on Nov. 13 against the Packers.