When the Dallas Cowboys take the field this Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, the offensive line will look a bit different.

During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan this Friday morning, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones revealed that Connor McGovern will be the team’s starting left guard for Week 11.

McGovern will replace Connor Williams at left guard this Sunday. The former second-round pick has really struggled this season.

While discussing the move on 105.3 The Fan, Jones expressed confidence in McGovern.

“He has had a frankly great fall, and he has really impressed. He has certainly impressed his teammates and coaches, and this is a great opportunity for him,” Jones said, via Audacy. “He will really, I think, the way he is playing, I think it says it all. I don’t know when I can remember anybody as an offensive lineman getting the attention he’s gotten as a lead blocker coming out of a special formation in the backfield.”

Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas Connor McGovern will start at left guard Sunday at KC. Mike McCarthy would not go that far in his media session but acknowledged Connor Williams has had too many penalties (13). — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) November 19, 2021

Jones acknowledged that McGovern could deal with some growing pains early on, but that won’t affect his confidence in the Penn State product.

“I think he’s basically earned it,” Jones added. “The issue with him is playing left guard. he has really sold the staff and sold the team on what he can do at right guard. So he’s doing two things. He’s not only going to have that role, but he’s doing it at left guard.”

We’ll see if McGovern can elevate the Cowboys’ offensive line this Sunday against the Chiefs.