Jerry Jones Confirms Cowboys Are Making Significant Lineup Change

dallas cowboys owner jerry jones walks onto the fieldARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 19: Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, walks on the field before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on November 19, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

When the Dallas Cowboys take the field this Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, the offensive line will look a bit different.

During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan this Friday morning, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones revealed that Connor McGovern will be the team’s starting left guard for Week 11.

McGovern will replace Connor Williams at left guard this Sunday. The former second-round pick has really struggled this season.

While discussing the move on 105.3 The Fan, Jones expressed confidence in McGovern.

“He has had a frankly great fall, and he has really impressed. He has certainly impressed his teammates and coaches, and this is a great opportunity for him,” Jones said, via Audacy. “He will really, I think, the way he is playing, I think it says it all. I don’t know when I can remember anybody as an offensive lineman getting the attention he’s gotten as a lead blocker coming out of a special formation in the backfield.”

Jones acknowledged that McGovern could deal with some growing pains early on, but that won’t affect his confidence in the Penn State product.

“I think he’s basically earned it,” Jones added. “The issue with him is playing left guard. he has really sold the staff and sold the team on what he can do at right guard. So he’s doing two things. He’s not only going to have that role, but he’s doing it at left guard.”

We’ll see if McGovern can elevate the Cowboys’ offensive line this Sunday against the Chiefs.

