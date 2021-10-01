Jerry Jones Says Micah Parsons Has Same Intensity As 2 Cowboys Legends

Dallas Cowboys rookie linebacker Micah Parsons has thus far been exactly what the team wanted when they took him in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones even believes that Parsons draws some comparisons to a pair of all-time greats.

Speaking to 105.3 The Fan, Jones said that Parsons has an intensity that reminds him of Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin. Jones also believes that Parsons has a mentality very much like Hall of Fame defensive lineman Randy White.

“(Parsons has) got that Michael Irvin intensity. He has that Randy White, and I wasn’t around Randy a lot in his playing, but boy, he’s legendary, and the stories of how he approached it and just how business he was about it,” Jones said.

That’s incredibly high praise, drawing comparisons to two of the greatest players in NFL history – let alone a pair of Cowboys greats. But with the way Parsons has played so far, he’s well on his way to earning it from less hyperbolic people.

Micah Parsons was a playmaking linebacker at Penn State who could do it all. With his incredible measurables, the Cowboys happily took him No. 12 overall in the NFL draft and made him a starter.

Right out the gate, Parsons made an impact with seven tackles against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his NFL debut. He followed that up with two tackles, four QB hits and a sack against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 before adding a four more tackles and half a sack against the Eagles in Week 3.

Parsons has 13 tackles, six QB hits and 1.5 sacks through three games – all while playing only two-thirds of the team’s defensive snaps.

Will Micah Parsons be the next great Dallas Cowboys defender?