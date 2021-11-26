The Spun

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message After Cowboys Loss

Jerry Jones on the field before the Dallas Cowboys game in 2019.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 04: Dallas Cowboys Owner, President and General Manager Jerry Jones walks on the field before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on November 04, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

With two losses in just five days, a lot of the luster has come off the Dallas Cowboys. But Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn’t plan on hitting the panic button anytime soon.

In an interview with 105.3 The Fan on Friday, Jones lamented that his team couldn’t put enough pressure on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr yesterday. But he made it clear that the defense will improve and “the sky is not falling.”

“You have to look forward. Yesterday is as dead as Napoleon. It’s gone,” Jones said, via ProFootballTalk. “And so we have to look at how to improve. The sky is not falling. When you look at the six games ahead that we have, the cavalry is coming. We’ve gotta take a deep breath and remember that this time of year is where you’re dealing with attrition. You’re normally dealing with a depleted situation in your personnel. Here we come with fresh legs.”

The Cowboys were without top pass rushers Randy Gregory and DeMarcus Lawrence in yesterday’s loss to the Raiders. They were also missing top wide receivers Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb.

The end result was a 36-33 loss on national television.

Jerry Jones’ Cowboys currently sit at 7-4 with a two-win lead in the NFC East title race. But they missed a couple of golden opportunities to wrap up the division before late-December.

Two of their next four games will be in primetime and four of their final six games will be against their NFC East rivals.

Will the Cowboys turn it around and secure the NFC East?

