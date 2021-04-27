Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message Ahead Of The NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys certainly want to add reinforcements to their defense in the 2021 NFL Draft, but Jerry Jones won’t let the team’s needs dictate their decisions.

On Tuesday afternoon, Jones discussed the Cowboys’ strategy for the first round of the draft. While he did admit that his defense needs help, his priorities could change if a top-tier offensive player is available.

When talking about the draft earlier today, Jones said “Don’t be stupid over your needs, just don’t be ridiculous.”

If Florida tight end Kyle Pitts falls to pick No. 10 later this week, it’d be tough to criticize the Cowboys for taking him. He’d most likely be the best player on the board by a wide margin.

Jones did mention, however, that he won’t “go in there and spend an inordinate value” to draft Pitts later this week.

The Cowboys have more issues on defense but Jerry Jones said “Don’t be stupid over your needs, just don’t be ridiculous,” if a top offensive player is available. See CeeDee Lamb from a year ago. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) April 27, 2021

Fortunately for the Cowboys, it sounds like at least one of the premier cornerbacks in this year’s draft will be available when they’re on the clock.

Patrick Surtain II from Alabama and Jaycee Horn from South Carolina are currently the top two options at their position. Most analysts believe one of them will be on Dallas’ roster for the 2021 season.

Who do you think the Cowboys will take with the 10th pick in this year’s draft?