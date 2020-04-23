Jerry Jones Sends Message To Scouting Department Before NFL Draft

We’re only a few hours away from the start of the 2020 NFL Draft. It’ll be much different this year, but there is still a ton of excitement surrounding the event.

In an effort to let loose before the draft and have some fun with his colleagues, Jerry Jones sent a message to the Dallas Cowboys’ scouting department.

Jones asked the scouting department not to disturb him during the draft tonight. Fans in Dallas are panicking about the idea of Jones doing whatever he wants in the first round, but the tone of this message might just be satirical.

Over the years, the running joke around the league has been that Jones isn’t allowed to pick who he wants. This is because he reportedly wanted to take Johnny Manziel back in 2014. However, the Cowboys have actually been one of the best teams at drafting in the league.

Jerry Jones has asked his scouting department not to disturb him during tonight's draft. — Matt Mosley (@mattmosley) April 23, 2020

The Cowboys own the No. 17 overall pick in the first round of this year’s draft.

Dallas has been linked to LSU edge rusher K’Lavon Chaisson and Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell. But who knows, perhaps the team has a mystery player on its mind.

Cowboys fans will have their eyes glued to the television when the team is officially on the clock.