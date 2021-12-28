Jerry Jones Shares Encouraging Tyron Smith Injury News

The Dallas Cowboys have been without Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith the last two weeks as he deals with a nagging ankle injury.

Fortunately, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones indicated there’s hope that Smith will be back for this weekend’s crucial game against the Arizona Cardinals.

“It would surprise me if he wasn’t out there this week,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan this morning, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on @1053thefan that it’s a “pretty good bet” Pro Bowl LT Tyron Smith (ankle) will play Sunday vs. the Arizona Cardinals. “It would surprise me if he wasn’t out there this week.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 28, 2021

Smith has made 10 starts for the Cowboys this season after a neck injury limited him to two games in 2020. The 2011 first-round pick was selected to his eighth Pro Bowl last week.

With Smith out the last two weeks, the Cowboys have used Terence Steele and Ty Nsekhe at left tackle for victories over the New York Giants and Washington Football Team.

We’ll see if Smith is back out there in his customary spot this Sunday. If he is, Dallas fans will hope he doesn’t reaggravate his troublesome ankle, which could complicate his availability for the postseason.