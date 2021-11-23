Jerry Jones Shares His True Feelings On Loss To Chiefs

The Dallas Cowboys, who were outclassed in Sunday’s 19-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, have now dropped two of their last three games.

Still, it doesn’t appear that owner Jerry Jones is panicking. During his customary Tuesday appearance on 105.3 The Fan this morning, Jones focused on the long-term picture.

“I think we’ll be better by the time we get to the playoffs,” he said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.

Jerry Jones on @1053thefan is not discouraged by the Cowboys' loss in Kansas City. "You got a long journey ahead of you. It's evolving. I look at it as we're building to a crescendo … I think we'll be better by the time we get to the playoffs." — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 23, 2021

This is probably the right approach to take in regards to the Cowboys. Dallas is still 7-3 and three games up in the loss column in the NFC East; barring a massive collapse, they should win the division.

With that in mind, the Cowboys’ primary focus should be making sure they are healthy and clicking on all cylinders in January. In the meantime, they have an opportunity to get back in the win column on Thanksgiving against a Las Vegas Raiders team that is reeling and has lost three straight.

Now, if they lose that game, it still won’t be time to panic, but there will be a heightened sense of urgency in Big D moving forward.

Kickoff for Raiders-Cowboys will be at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday on CBS.