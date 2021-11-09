Jerry Jones Shares Honest Admission On Seeing Broncos Fans

On Sunday afternoon, the Denver Broncos handed the Dallas Cowboys one of the team’s most embarrassing losses in recent memory.

The Broncos scored the team’s first 30 points en route to a 30-16 win after the Cowboys added two late touchdowns in garbage time. There was plenty to cheer about for the Broncos fans that made the trip to Dallas.

There were also plenty of Broncos fans there to experience the dominant win. After the game, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reacted to the vast number of Broncos fans at the game.

“Actually, I like the way the ticket situation is in the NFL today,” Jones said via Cowboys reporter Jon Machota. “You have a tremendous secondary market and that is not under the control of any team or any league. And it’s healthy and it’s good.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on @1053thefan on if he’s bothered by all the Broncos fans that were inside AT&T Stadium on Sunday: pic.twitter.com/Z23rkkMnJ8 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 9, 2021

He expanded on those comments, saying there wasn’t much for Cowboys fans to cheer about.

“Now, let’s be candid. We didn’t have a lot to cheer about out there Sunday. And you could have had two of them there and they would have been noticeable with the Denver Broncos. They would have been going crazy. But, of course, there were a lot more there,” Jones said about the Broncos fans.

Jones has to hope his team bounces back next weekend in a very winnable game against the Atlanta Falcons.