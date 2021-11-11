Jerry Jones Shares Honest Admission On Weird NFL Rule

This past Sunday, the Cowboys were basically penalized for blocking a punt from the Broncos. Since a player on the Cowboys briefly touched the ball after it had crossed the line of scrimmage, it was considered a muff by rule. The Broncos then recovered it for a fresh set of downs.

During a recent appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones addressed the NFL’s bizarre rule. As you’d expect, Jones isn’t a fan of this rule regarding blocked punts.

“It’s a very odd rule because it rewards the team that makes the bad play,” Jones said, via the Dallas Morning News. “That’s a fundamental premise of rule making is that we try to not have these plays that you shouldn’t be rewarded for reward you. In that particular case, you could envision — smiling here — you could envision the kicker, rather than turning the ball over, just kicking the ball right to a defensive lineman and shanking it off him and having a recovery like an onside kick. And, so, you have to have two people to make the play, the one that blocks it, and of course, the one that tries to pick it up. But, that’s absurd of course. No, I guess I knew the rule, but I’d never seen it applied when it applied to us.”

Rookie cornerback Nashon Wright was the one who “muffed” the punt for the Cowboys. He took responsibility for that play, saying “I know shouldn’t have touched it, but I was trying to scoop and score and make a play.”

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy also commented on this bizarre play. Unlike Jones, he didn’t really have much to say about the rule.

“That would have been a huge momentum play for us, especially coming in after half time, you have a chance to reset your jaw … and maybe you do something with that momentum,” McCarthy said after Sunday’s game.

The Cowboys will try to bounce back this Sunday against the Falcons.