Jerry Jones Shares Honest Thoughts On Disappointing Season

The Dallas Cowboys technically remain in playoff contention, but it’s still been a highly disappointing year for the NFC East franchise.

Dallas is 5-9 on the season heading into the final two weeks of the year. The Cowboys need to win out and have Washington lose out in order to make the postseason. It’s possible, but highly unlikely.

The Cowboys entered the 2020 season with very high expectations. The Cowboys were considered a Super Bowl favorite. While the team’s had several big injuries, including a season-ending one to Dak Prescott, they’ve really never looked like a Super Bowl team.

Jerry Jones summed up his thoughts on the disappointing season during a Tuesday morning appearance on 105.3 The Fan.

#Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said this season was “surprising”. As GM, acknowledges some of that is on him “Jerry you are supposed to have better players out there” calls season “disappointing and unique” bc of Covid, availability of players and new coach challenges — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) December 22, 2020

Jerry Jones says he thought personnel wise it was one of the best teams they ever had heading into the season. Adds “well that’s part of the problem we’ve got a general manager here who doesn’t understand it wasn’t one of the best teams we’ve ever had” https://t.co/UibAMXuu3r — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) December 22, 2020

The Cowboys will need to really deliver in 2021.

Dallas is expected to bring back head coach Mike McCarthy for another season. Jones has said that he thinks the head coach firing speculation is ridiculous. It’s been a crazy year and McCarthy is deserving of another season, according to the Cowboys owner.

Whether that’s true or not, the Cowboys can’t afford to have another season like this in 2021.

Dallas’ 2020 season isn’t over yet, though. The Cowboys will finish the season with games against the Eagles and the Giants.