Jerry Jones Shares Honest Thoughts On Cowboys Quarterback Cooper Rush

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

No Dak Prescott, no problem. Well, not exactly, but Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones sounds pretty confident in backup quarterback Cooper Rush.

During a recent appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jones said Rush is ready to lead Dallas on offense.

"I think Rush is up to the task of winning ball games for us, and I think he certainly has had a lot of experience in this offense,” Jones said, via the Dallas Morning News. “He and Kellen Moore have been joined at the hip for a long time. So, I like who we’re lining up out there to give us a start right there... Dak is one of the best there is at finding the open guy and going to the right guy. Rush can do it, too.”

Rush, 28, led the Cowboys to a victory over the Minnesota Vikings during the 2021 season. He finished the game with 325 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

In relief duty against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Rush completed 7-of-13 pass attempts for 64 yards.

With Rush under center for the foreseeable future, it's imperative that Dallas gets its ground game going. That means Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard could be in for large workloads this Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

A victory over the Bengals would certainly diminish some of the pessimism surrounding the Cowboys.