Jerry Jones Shares New Update On LT Tyron Smith

A closeup of Tyron Smith walking onto the field with his Dallas Cowboys teammates.LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 12: Tyron Smith #77 of the Dallas Cowboys takes the field before the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on January 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys didn’t have left tackle Tyron Smith available for Sunday’s win over the New York Giants. The All-Pro is dealing with an ankle issue.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been bullish on Smith’s ability to return either during the regular season or for the playoffs. He reiterated that belief during his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan this morning.

According to Jon Machota of The Athletic, Jones said he’s unsure if Smith will play against the Washington Football Team this Sunday, but is “very optimistic” about his availability “for the long haul.”

Smith missed Weeks 9-11 with an injury before returning in Week 12. He reinjured his ankle against Washington in Week 14, which kept him sidelined against the Giants.

Terence Steele and Ty Nsekhe split time at left tackle in place of Smith vs. New York. It would make sense if the Cowboys went with a similar arrangement should Smith have to miss this weekend’s game.

Dallas will face WFT at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday night.

