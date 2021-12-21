Jerry Jones Shares New Update On LT Tyron Smith

The Dallas Cowboys didn’t have left tackle Tyron Smith available for Sunday’s win over the New York Giants. The All-Pro is dealing with an ankle issue.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been bullish on Smith’s ability to return either during the regular season or for the playoffs. He reiterated that belief during his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan this morning.

According to Jon Machota of The Athletic, Jones said he’s unsure if Smith will play against the Washington Football Team this Sunday, but is “very optimistic” about his availability “for the long haul.”

Jerry Jones on @1053thefan said he's not sure if LT Tyron Smith (ankle) will return this week, but it's possible. "For the long haul, being the remainder of the season and into the playoffs, I'm very optimistic" about Tyron — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 21, 2021

Smith missed Weeks 9-11 with an injury before returning in Week 12. He reinjured his ankle against Washington in Week 14, which kept him sidelined against the Giants.

Terence Steele and Ty Nsekhe split time at left tackle in place of Smith vs. New York. It would make sense if the Cowboys went with a similar arrangement should Smith have to miss this weekend’s game.

Dallas will face WFT at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday night.