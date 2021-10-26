Jerry Jones Shares Tuesday Update On Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott was sensational in the Dallas Cowboys‘ overtime win over the New England Patriots in Week 6, but unfortunately he suffered a calf injury in the process.

The good news for Dallas is that Prescott had a little over a week to rest his calf. Whether or not he’ll be ready to suit up on Sunday night against the Minnesota Vikings is a different story.

When asked about Prescott’s health during this Tuesday’s appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had a positive update on his star quarterback. He said, “I feel very good about where Dak is right now.”

Jones did add that it’s still too early to make a final call on Prescott, though.

“Those things have to be monitored,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “We’ve got a solid week, which is great, to monitor that.”

Earlier this week, Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones said that he’s optimistic Prescott will play against the Vikings.

“We’ve got to calibrate that, too, because no one is going to bet against No. 4, and at the end of the day, he understands that we’ve only got his best interest here, and we’ll evaluate all of that, but we’re still very optimistic he can play,” Jones said, via the Cowboys’ official website.

The Cowboys should have an update on Prescott this Wednesday when they take the field for their first practice session of Week 8.