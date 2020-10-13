Jerry Jones Shares What He’s Been Told About Dak’s Recovery

The boxscore on Sunday indicates that Dallas won, but it was a costly victory for sure. Dak Prescott went down in the second half with a gruesome-looking ankle injury. It’s an injury that’ll force him to miss the rest of the season.

What makes this situation so devastating for Prescott is that he was playing on the franchise tag. There’s no long-term security for the Pro Bowl quarterback at the moment.

As for Prescott’s health, it sounds like the Mississippi State product is in good spirits. He already underwent successful surgery on his ankle, and the timeline for his injury is anywhere from 4-6 months.

On Tuesday, team owner Jerry Jones was on the radio to provide an update on his quarterback. It’s possible that Prescott is ready for OTAs next year.

“Physically I’m told by the doctors and our own experience of seeing this injury, Prescott could return in early May or April,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan.

Jerry will have a tough decision to make this offseason regarding Prescott. His son, Stephen Jones, recently commented on Prescott’s future with the franchise. Although it was a frightening injury, the front office wants to retain its current quarterback.

“He is our future. He is special,” Jones said. “If anyone can overcome this, it will be Dak. Our doctors feel good he will be able to overcome it and be better than ever.”

Hopefully we’ll see Dak Prescott back on the field looking better than ever in 2021.