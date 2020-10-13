The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Jerry Jones Shares What He’s Been Told About Dak’s Recovery

Jerry Jones on the field before the Cowboys game in 2019.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 04: Dallas Cowboys Owner, President and General Manager Jerry Jones walks on the field before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on November 04, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The boxscore on Sunday indicates that Dallas won, but it was a costly victory for sure. Dak Prescott went down in the second half with a gruesome-looking ankle injury. It’s an injury that’ll force him to miss the rest of the season.

What makes this situation so devastating for Prescott is that he was playing on the franchise tag. There’s no long-term security for the Pro Bowl quarterback at the moment.

As for Prescott’s health, it sounds like the Mississippi State product is in good spirits. He already underwent successful surgery on his ankle, and the timeline for his injury is anywhere from 4-6 months.

On Tuesday, team owner Jerry Jones was on the radio to provide an update on his quarterback.  It’s possible that Prescott is ready for OTAs next year.

“Physically I’m told by the doctors and our own experience of seeing this injury, Prescott could return in early May or April,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan.

Jerry will have a tough decision to make this offseason regarding Prescott. His son, Stephen Jones, recently commented on Prescott’s future with the franchise. Although it was a frightening injury, the front office wants to retain its current quarterback.

“He is our future. He is special,” Jones said. “If anyone can overcome this, it will be Dak. Our doctors feel good he will be able to overcome it and be better than ever.”

Hopefully we’ll see Dak Prescott back on the field looking better than ever in 2021.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.