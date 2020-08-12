Jerry Jones Used 1 Word To Describe Approach To National Anthem

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones kept using one word when describing his team’s approach to the national anthem in 2020.

The Cowboys haven’t had a player kneel for the national anthem before a game. That could change in 2020, as we’ve seen several notable athletes – including LeBron James – kneel in unity before games.

Jones has consistently said that the Cowboys will stand, toes on the line, for the national anthem. But he seems to be changing his approach heading into the 2020 season.

The prominent NFL owner used the word “grace” when describing his team’s approach to the national anthem in 2020.

One Cowboys reporter said that Jones used the word “grace” a total of 17 times in five minutes while discussing the national anthem today.

Amazing Grace: Jerry Jones used the word “grace” 17 times in a span of 5 minutes to characterize the approach the club will take as it determines whether or not it will continue to require players to stand during the anthem. I know pastors who don’t use the word that often. — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) August 12, 2020

The Cowboys are set to open the 2020 NFL season on a national stage in primetime. Dallas is scheduled to open the regular season on Sunday, Sept. 13 against the Los Angeles Rams. The game will be on Sunday Night Football, scheduled to kick off at 8:20 p.m. E.T.

We’ll likely be seeing several NFL players kneel for the national anthem in 2020. It will be interesting to see if anyone on the Dallas Cowboys is included in that group.