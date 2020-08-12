The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Jerry Jones Used 1 Word To Describe Approach To National Anthem

A closeup of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 29: Dallas Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones looks on during the College Football Playoff Semifinal Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Clemson Tigers at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones kept using one word when describing his team’s approach to the national anthem in 2020.

The Cowboys haven’t had a player kneel for the national anthem before a game. That could change in 2020, as we’ve seen several notable athletes – including LeBron James – kneel in unity before games.

Jones has consistently said that the Cowboys will stand, toes on the line, for the national anthem. But he seems to be changing his approach heading into the 2020 season.

The prominent NFL owner used the word “grace” when describing his team’s approach to the national anthem in 2020.

One Cowboys reporter said that Jones used the word “grace” a total of 17 times in five minutes while discussing the national anthem today.

The Cowboys are set to open the 2020 NFL season on a national stage in primetime. Dallas is scheduled to open the regular season on Sunday, Sept. 13 against the Los Angeles Rams. The game will be on Sunday Night Football, scheduled to kick off at 8:20 p.m. E.T.

We’ll likely be seeing several NFL players kneel for the national anthem in 2020. It will be interesting to see if anyone on the Dallas Cowboys is included in that group.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.