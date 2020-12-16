Jerry Jones Uses 1 Word To Describe The Mike McCarthy Speculation

The Mike McCarthy era is not off to a good start in Dallas.

The Cowboys are 4-9 on the season. While Dallas is technically still alive for a playoff berth – the Cowboys need to win out and have Washington lose out – Jerry Jones’ franchise is on track to miss the postseason for the second straight year.

Last season, the Cowboys fired Jason Garrett following a disappointing, playoff-less season. Will Jones do the same to McCarthy?

While McCarthy is only in his first season, he’s already facing serious criticism. There are some who believe that Jones should move on from his head coach in 2021.

Jones addressed that criticism earlier this week, using one word to describe the speculation about McCarthy’s job security.

“Ridiculous.”

Jones has made it clear that McCarthy will be back in 2021.

“Not one time have I been in any discussion, had any dream, or given a thought to anything but Mike McCarthy being our head coach next year, and being our coach of the future,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “How in the hell something like that could get going in a conversation with Stephen (Jones) or anybody else about whether McCarthy is going to be the coach or not is ridiculous.”

The Cowboys are set to take on the 49ers on Sunday. They need a win to stay alive in the postseason race.