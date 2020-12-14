Jimmy Johnson Has A Bold Suggestion For The Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys beat the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, improving to 4-9 on the season. While Jerry Jones’ team technically remains in contention for a playoff spot, it’s probably going to end up picking at the top of the NFL Draft.

Dallas has been trending toward a top 10 pick ever since Dak Prescott suffered his season-ending injury. The Cowboys have been among the worst teams in the NFL this season.

Mike McCarthy’s team could turn it around quickly in 2021, though, especially if it lands an impact player at the top of the NFL Draft.

The Cowboys have been linked to mostly defensive players inside the top 10, but former coach Jimmy Johnson has another suggestion. The Hall of Fame coach believes the Cowboys need to pick a franchise QB if one is available.

That would be pretty bold.

“Mike McCarthy is the right guy for the job,” Jimmy said on FOX. “He lost his quarterback. He lost his offensive line. They will get the injured players back and he’ll have an off-season to correct the problems that they had this season. Their No. 1 priority is to sign Dak Prescott to a long-term contract, not a franchise tag because that will eat up too much of a reduced salary cap. That said, I would not expect them to have this high of a draft pick in future drafts. So I would not bypass a franchise quarterback in this draft. Quarterbacks are valuable. Go ahead and take one if one’s there when you’re picking.”

Signing Prescott and drafting a quarterback in the top 10 seems like a mistake. The Cowboys are ready to win now and Prescott is not an old QB. We’ve seen in Philadelphia this season what can happen when your starting quarterback is looking over his shoulder.

The Cowboys could have the opportunity to draft a Justin Fields or Zach Wilson, but they would be smart to pass on them (assuming Prescott is signed longterm, that is).