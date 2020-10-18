The Dallas Cowboys will begin the Andy Dalton era tomorrow night against the Arizona Cardinals. The veteran QB is filling in for the injured Dak Prescott.

Prescott was putting up monster numbers before he suffered a broken and dislocated ankle in last weekend’s win over the New York Giants. His season is over, leaving Dalton to carry the load.

On paper, the 10-year pro should be a strong fit. Dalton played well against the Giants, rallying the Cowboys to victory. He also has a bevy of offensive weapons at his disposal.

However, things will be different without Prescott. This week, former Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson appeared on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” and outlined how he would alter the offense with Prescott sidelined.

Via The Athletic:

“I think you adjust it a little bit,” Johnson said. “But I felt like they needed to adjust it even when Dak was in there. They needed to do some things to protect that defense. That defense is really struggling. They went from a 4-3 to a 3-4 and half the players really don’t know what they’re doing. So how you protect the defense is you eliminate the negative plays and you increase your time of possession by running the football with Ezekiel Elliott. I think Dalton will be a perfect fit. In fact, he will help that defense. As long as he manages the game, and utilizes that supporting cast, I think they shouldn’t miss a beat.”

We did see Dallas try to emphasize Elliott more last week, even before Dak Prescott got hurt. Feeding Zeke might not be a a bad idea moving forward.

Oh, and Johnson thinks the Cowboys have another built-in advantage: their competition, or lack thereof

“Plus, they’re in the NFC East. If you were the quarterback for the Cowboys, you’d win the NFC East,” he told Cowherd. “So I think they’re in good shape.”