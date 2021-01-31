Jimmy Johnson Has A Blunt Message For The Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are among the teams that have yet to lock up their quarterback situation for the 2021 season and beyond.

Dak Prescott is once again scheduled to hit the free agent market. The Cowboys can either place a franchise tag on Prescott or sign him to a longterm deal. Or, in a surprising move, Dallas could let Prescott walk or attempt to trade him for another player.

Former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson thinks there’s only one reasonable outcome: signing Dak Prescott.

The former Super Bowl-winning head coach thinks it’s ridiculous that the Cowboys have not signed Prescott yet.

Johnson, who now serves as an analyst for FOX, sent a blunt message to Jerry Jones and Co. this week.

“They need to get him signed! They should have given in to the four-year deal last year. Would have saved them some money. They wanted five years. But they’ve got to get him signed. And not only is he an outstanding quarterback, he’s not Patrick Mahomes, but he is an outstanding quarterback and on top of that he is a great leader. Leader for that football team. So they need to get him signed. And the other thing is, until you find somebody better, you don’t ever give up a quarterback,” Johnson said on The Rich Eisen Show this week.

“…They should have signed him three years ago. They should have signed him two years ago. They should have signed him, you know, last offseason. And every time they did not sign him, the price just kept going up. But they need to get it done.”

Well said, Jimmy.