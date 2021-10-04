Jimmy Johnson Reacts To Dak Prescott’s Performance This Year

The Dallas Cowboys are off to a 3-1 start, and the outstanding play of quarterback Dak Prescott is a major reason why.

Through four games, Prescott is completing 75% of his passes for 1,066 yards, 10 touchdowns and only two interceptions. If there were any questions about how good he’d be right away in his return from last year’s leg injury, they have been answered.

During an appearance on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” today, former Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson sung Prescott’s praises for his fast start.

“He’s actually playing better than I expected,” Johnson said. “We were all concerned how he was going to play coming off of injury. He hasn’t missed a beat. In fact, he’s playing better.”

Right now, Dallas’ offense is clicking on all cylinders. As well as Prescott is playing, the 1-2 running back punch of Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott has also helped the Cowboys average 31.5 points per game through four weeks.

“We think we can beat you with the run, we can beat you with the pass,” Prescott said, via USA Today. “Whatever you want to give us, the openings, we’re going to take them.”

They will have their next opportunity to exploit any openings in Week 5 against the New York Giants.