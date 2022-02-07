Jimmy Johnson Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jerry Jones

Few feuds in the NFL have lasted as long as the one between Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and his former coach and friend Jimmy Johnson. But while it appeared they mended the fences last year, that didn’t stop Johnson from being brutally honest about his former boss.

Appearing on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Johnson was asked about why Jones is sticking with embattled head coach Mike McCarthy. Johnson replied that Jones doesn’t want to admit that he’s wrong and will always work with whoever he chose to make the relationship work.

“Jerry doesn’t ever want to admit he’s wrong. He’s going to hang with whoever and try to make it work.”

That would certainly explain a number of questionable decisions Jones has made over the year. His decision to retain former head coach Jason Garrett as long as he did makes more sense if Johnson is right.

Jerry Jones and Jimmy Johnson would be on almost non-speaking terms for over 20 years after Jones fired Johnson in 1994. Jones kept Johnson out of the Cowboys Ring of Honor during that entire time.

In 1995, the Dallas Cowboys won the Super Bowl under Johnson’s replacement, Barry Switzer. Since then, the Cowboys have not even made it to the NFC Championship Game.

Maybe Jones’ stubborness is responsible for the team’s persistent “close but so far away” nature.

