Jimmy Johnson Makes His Opinion On Dak Prescott Very Clear

Recently, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has not played particularly well. In his last four games, Prescott has thrown four touchdowns and five interceptions and just has not looked as sharp throwing the football as he did earlier in the season.

It’s unclear if this is merely a slump, a byproduct of the calf injury that kept Prescott out of one game this year or both. Whatever the explanation, Cowboys fans are hoping Prescott snaps out of it in time for the postseason.

When it comes to Prescott’s ability to win a Super Bowl with Dallas, former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson’s feelings on the matter are clear. He can do it, but don’t expect him to carry the team to a title.

“He can win you a championship if you’ve got really good players around him,” Johnson said on “The Herd” today. “They’ve had some injuries with the running game. They’re not running the football as well as they did a year ago. When they’re running the football, those play-action passes, Dak is really good. But when he’s gotta drop back and start reading the whole field and make decisions about where he’s throwing the football, and the defense isn’t slowing down for the run and they’re rushing the passer and putting pressure on him, he’s not nearly as good.

“He can win you a championship but you’d better get the running game back.”

Personally, this seems like Johnson is selling Prescott short a little bit. Dak has shown the last couple of years that he is more than just the “game manager” he seemed to be when he first broke into the league.

Of course, Dallas needs its running game to be working effectively in the playoffs, just like it does its defense and passing attack. But we’re still bullish on Dak’s ability to shoulder a heavy load for the offense when he has to.

A few poor games aren’t enough to change that feeling.