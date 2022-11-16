Jimmy Johnson Makes His Thoughts On Dallas Ring Of Honor Clear

MIAMI BEACH, FL - JANUARY 28: Former NFL coach and FOX NFL SUNDAY Analyst Jimmy Johnson during the Super Bowl LIV FOX Sports Media Day on January 28, 2020 at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami Beach, FL. (Photo by Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Much has been made over the years of the relationship--or lack thereof--between Jimmy Johnson and Jerry Jones.

The pair helped forge a dynasty in Dallas in the early 1990s before their partnership imploded. To this day, Johnson has not been enshrined in the Cowboys' Ring of Honor.

The Hall of Fame head coach has addressed his omission several times, including on a recent podcast with the Associated Press' Rob Maaddi.

“Obviously, I’d be honored to be in the Ring of Honor but that’s Jerry’s decision,” Johnson said. “It’s not something I think about. It’s something when and if he decides to do it, because he’s told me half-a-dozen times he’s going to do it, when and if he does it, then I’ll be honored and be very proud.”

These quotes are also similar to the ones Johnson provided 105.3 The Fan last week.

At this point, it seems like stubbornness is the only thing keeping Johnson out of the Ring of Honor, though we're not sure if his recent memoir "Swagger" and its portrayal of his and Jones' relationship will further hurt his case.

Regardless, he should be enshrined.