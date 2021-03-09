Jimmy Johnson Names ‘Critical’ Issue For Cowboys Moving Forward

The Dallas Cowboys shocked the NFL world on Monday, announcing a contract extension for Dak Prescott. While it’s great that he’ll be part of the team for the next four seasons, there’s one major issue that Jerry Jones still needs to address moving forward.

During this Tuesday’s edition of The Herd, former Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson was on to share his thoughts on the extension for Prescott.

“Dak can win you a championship if he has great players around him,” Johnson said. “I don’t think he can carry a football team.”

Since this is how Johnson feels about Prescott, he believes the Cowboys will need to draft incredibly well in order to be a legitimate contender. The team is going to pay $160 million over the next four years to Prescott, so it might not have the cap space to spend on marquee free agents.

“I think it’s going to be critical for them to draft well if they’re going to compete. I think they can win the NFC East because really the only quarterback who is proven, and he’s not exactly proven, would be [Daniel] Jones with the Giants. Philadelphia is a mess. Washington, who knows right now. Dallas can win the NFC East, but I don’t know if they can go further than that.”

— Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) March 9, 2021

Dallas can get itself on the right track with a strong draft this spring. However, a solid 2021 draft class might not be enough to change Johnson’s opinion of the team moving forward.

If Prescott puts the Cowboys on his back next season, however, that might change Johnson’s stance.