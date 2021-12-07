Jimmy Johnson Reveals The Biggest Regret Of His Career

Jimmy Johnson is remembered as one of the best coaches in NFL history. A two-time Super Bowl champion and Pro Football Hall of Famer, the former head coach of the Dallas Cowboys accomplished quite a bit in his career.

However, he still has one major regret from his days on the sidelines that actually involves one of his former rivals.

Johnson, now a prominent analyst for FOX Sports, explained that the biggest regret from his days as a head coach actually involves not drafting one of his broadcast peers, former New York Giants defensive end Michael Strahan.

“The biggest regret I have in my entire career involved you,” Johnson told Strahan on FOX’s NFL pregame show in late November. “Here we are, getting ready for the draft, I flew Michael up to Dallas. I sat down with him and I told him I was going to draft him. Because he came from a little school, you know I was always looking for a bargain, I was thinking I could get him late in the second round.

“I sent a scout, who was sitting in your home [during the draft], because I was gonna call you and say ‘Michael, you’re a Dallas Cowboy.’ Well, New York jumped in front of me so I wasn’t able to draft you. But it turned out pretty good for you, you won a Super Bowl with the Giants and I did ok myself.”

Johnson is right that both he and Strahan did just fine for themselves without working together while on the football field. Strahan went to the Giants in 1993, developed into a Hall of Fame player and won a Super Bowl in his final NFL season. Johnson had already won a championship when Strahan came into the league and won his second during the defensive end’s rookie year.

Still, it’s difficult not to wonder what a pairing between the two Hall of Famers could have been like. A legendary coach like Johnson certainly could’ve found a way to best utilize a player like Strahan in Dallas.

However, the NFL never got to see the two work together on the field. Instead, fans will settle for watching them make up a portion of one of the best pregame shows in sports.