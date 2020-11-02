COVID-19 prevented Jimmy Johnson from donning the gold jacket and seeing his bust in Canton. But when he takes the stage at the Pro Football Hall of Fame next year, the two-time Super Bowl champion knows exactly who he’ll have up there with him.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Johnson announced that Hall of Fame QB Troy Aikman will present him to the Hall of Fame. Longtime friend Terry Bradshaw will give him his gold jacket if he’s able to make the trip. Either Michael Strahan or Jay Glazer will present it if Bradshaw can’t attend.

“@TroyAikman will present me to HOF, Terry Bradshaw will put my Gold Jacket on,” Johnson wrote. “ @JayGlazer & @michaelstrahan will be alternates!”

Bradshaw, Strahan and Glazer have played a big part in Johnson’s life for over a decade during his run on FOX NFL Sunday. But the pick of Aikman to present him should come as no surprise at all.

Aikman and Johnson went hand-in-hand into the NFL together, both joining the Dallas Cowboys in 1989. They suffered together through the 1-15 season that started their careers, and parted ways in 1993 as back-to-back Super Bowl champions.

Jimmy Johnson was named head coach of the Cowboys in 1989 following Jerry Jones’ takeover of the team. Jones promptly fired legendary head coach Tom Landry to make way for his longtime friend to take over the team following a historic run with the University of Miami.

His NFL career began slow, but took off in 1991 as the Cowboys went 11-5 and made the playoffs for the first time since 1985. The following year, the Cowboys won their first of two Super Bowls.

But Johnson’s relationship with Jones soured, and the two divorced shortly after the 1993 Super Bowl win.

Johnson went on to replace the great Don Shula with the Miami Dolphins in 1996, where he and Dan Marino made three playoff appearances together.

Jimmy Johnson’s spot in Canton has been a long time coming. And it’s well-deserved.