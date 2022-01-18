Jimmy Johnson Sums Up Dak Prescott With 2 Words

With the loss to the San Francisco 49ers this past weekend, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott now owns a 1-3 record in the playoffs.

FOX Sports revealed that Prescott’s playoff record now matches the record that Tony Romo had through his first six seasons as the starting quarterback of the Cowboys.

Former Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson reacted to this statistic on Twitter, replying “A shame…”

This is a short response from Johnson, but it’s also very telling at the same time.

Johnson, who won two Super Bowls during his time in Dallas, is clearly disappointed by the team’s recent shortcomings in the playoffs.

Following the loss on Sunday, Prescott expressed just how disappointed he was over the way this season ended. The Cowboys thought they had the right pieces in place to make a Super Bowl run.

“In all my years I don’t know that I’ve had a better chance or a better full team than this,” Prescott said, via Cowboys’ official site. “It’s hard to accept knowing every year that a team’s not going to be the same, some of those guys won’t be back. It’s just hard for me to accept right now.”

It’s going to be a long offseason for the Cowboys, that’s for sure.