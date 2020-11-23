Joe Buck’s Subtle Reference To Tony Romo Is Going Viral

Joe Buck made a not-so-subtle reference to Tony Romo during Sunday afternoon’s game between the Packers and the Colts.

FOX’s lead NFL announcer was talking about Green Bay Packers offensive lineman David Bakhtiari, who recently signed a contract extension. Bakhtiari signed a four-year, $103.5 million contract extension which will pay him north of $20 million/season.

“He’s making quarterback money,” Buck said before correcting himself. “He’s making NFL TV analyst kind of money.”

Buck and Aikman will a subtle reference to that Romo and (possibly) Nantz money. pic.twitter.com/lvtyd8dTTh — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) November 22, 2020

Romo, of course, is the highest-paid analyst in football. CBS pays him nearly $20 million a season to call games with Jim Nantz.

Nantz, meanwhile, is reportedly seeking that kind of money, too.

The New York Post had some details:

Sources said Nantz is seeking to top the $17.5 million yearly salary Romo received on a new contract signed right before the pandemic hit as everything perfectly aligned for the standout NFL analyst. While Romo just works the football season, Nantz calls the NFL, the Final Four and golf, including the Masters.

Perhaps Nantz could use some advice from David Bakhtiari’s agent…

Back on the field, the Colts topped the Packers on Sunday. Indianapolis beat Green Bay in overtime, 34-31. Both teams are now 7-3 on the season.