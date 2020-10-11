The Spun

Joe Theismann Reacts To Dak Prescott’s Terrible Injury

Former Washington quarterback Joe Theismann.NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 03: Former professional football player Joe Theismann walks on the field prior to Super Bowl XLVII between the Baltimore Ravens and the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on February 3, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The great Joe Theismann knows what it’s like to suffer a gruesome injury as a result of NFL play. Naturally, he sent Dak Prescott a heartfelt message following the Cowboys quarterback’s extreme injuy on Sunday evening.

Dak went down with a gruesome looking leg/ankle injury in the third quarter of Sunday’s game. It didn’t take long for fans, players and analysts to realize the severity of the injury. The Cowboys immediately carted Dak off the field and recent reports indicate he’s already been taken to the hospital to have surgery.

It’s a sad day within the NFL when a player suffers an injury like Dak suffered this evening. The legendary Joe Theismann knows exactly what it feels like. Theismann suffered a gruesome injury when he was sacked by Giants star Lawrence Taylor on Monday Night Football in 1985.

Naturally, Theismann has plenty of sympathy for Dak after Sunday’s game. The former Washington quarterback sent a message to Dak on Sunday evening. Take a look at his message in the tweet below.

It’ll be interesting to see the official results regarding Dak Prescott’s injury. But it’d be shocking if the Cowboys quarterback returned to the field at all this season.

For now, backup quarterback Andy Dalton will assume starting quarterback duties. He has plenty of experience and should have no problem stepping into the spotlight.

As for Dak, he continues to receive support from current and former NFL players. We’re hoping for the best for the Cowboys quarterback.


