John Fassel Sends Clear Message About Greg Zuerlein

Cowboys special teams coach John Fassel isn’t the least bit worried about kicker Greg Zuerlein.

Zuerlein missed his 12th kick of the season against the Eagles on Saturday and has struggled throughout the season.

Fassel has seen Zuerlein struggle multiple times throughout his career as they were both in Los Angeles together before coming to Dallas.

Fassel confirmed to the media that the issue is “just psychological” and that he has a trick up his sleeve to help him for this playoff game against the 49ers.

“There might come a time where, yeah, he doesn’t get it back,” Fassel said, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. “But this time isn’t now. I love Greg and I believe in Greg and I’m not supporting him just because of my experience over the last 10 years. This is a production business and when we stop producing, things change, but I just have full faith in Greg. I do, and if I’m wrong, then I’ll be wrong. But I just really think that I’m going to be right. I guess we’ll see.”

Dallas is looking to win its first playoff game since 2018 and Zuerlein will be a key factor in that.

Kickoff from Dallas is set for 4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.