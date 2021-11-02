Kellen Moore Sums Up What Dak Was Like On The Sideline

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott got to experience a different side of the NFL game on Sunday night as he sat out with a strained calf.

Prescott watched his backup Cooper Rush lead a game-winning drive in the final minutes as Dallas improved to 6-1 with a 20-16 win over the Minnesota Vikings. While he was unable to play, Prescott still had an impact, according to offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Moore told reporters today that Prescott basically acted as a coach as he donned a headset during the game. Moore also said Prescott was “awesome” in his new role.

“He’s obviously still a leader on the sideline,” Moore said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “I enjoyed it because he’s able to view things from a different lens and have those conversations with me.”

We’re sure that Prescott was great working behind-the-scenes the other night, but Moore will be much happier when he’s able to have the two-time Pro Bowler back on the field.

That could happen this Sunday. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said yesterday that Prescott is expected to practice Wednesday and a be a “full go” on Thursday.

If that happens as planned, the odds are good that he’ll be able to start against the Denver Broncos this weekend.