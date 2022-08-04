Kellen Moore Makes Prediction For Offense: Fans React

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 26: Dallas Cowboys Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore and Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys look on during the first half against the Washington Football Team at AT&T Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The passing attack of the Dallas Cowboys will look a bit different this season. Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson are no longer on the roster, and the team recently lost James Washington to a foot injury.

When speaking to the media this week, Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore revealed his outlook for star wideout CeeDee Lamb.

"I don’t think this will come as a surprise, but he’ll see a lot of targets," Moore said.

Cowboys fans aren't surprised by Moore's latest admission. Some, however, are skeptical that he'll properly execute this plan.

The reason fans are worried about this plan is because, at this moment, Lamb doesn't have that much help across from him.

Michael Gallup is listed as the No. 2 wideout for the Cowboys, but there's no guarantee he'll be ready for Week 1. If Gallup is out, Jalen Tolbert, Noah Brown, Dennis Houston and Simi Fehoko will need to step up.

On the bright side, Lamb recently expressed confidence in Dallas' young receivers.

"We can play it out for a while," Lamb said, via The Athletic's Jon Machota. "I'm not opposed to having another vet in here. I'm never against having help. But I like my young guys right now. I want to see what they can do."